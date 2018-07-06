FIFA 2018: France coach Didier Deschamps gets it right

France lined up in a 4-1-4-1 with Kante given the job to protect the backline. Cavani’s absence might have prompted Didier Deschamps to allow both Tolisso and Pogba join the attack whenever required.

The French coach ordered his men to overload the right-hand side of the pitch in an attempt to cut the supply lines to Suarez. Mbappe, Pavard, Pogba and Griezmann attacked Uruguay left-back Laxalt, who sought support from Bentacur and Vecino to diffuse the situation.

The French crosses from the right were expertly thwarted by Gimenez and Godin even as Giroud cut a lonely figure in the box.

With the left-sided players engaged in the battle, Suarez promptly moved to Uruguay’s right allowing Stuani to deal with the situation. Uruguay surprisingly pushed more men forward, when not in possession, to cash in on Pogba and Tolisso’s advanced positions. Despite winning the ball in dangerous areas, Uruguay was pathetic in the final third.

In the 40th minute, France went ahead when Bentacur made an ill-disciplined challenge on Tolisso.

Varane headed home from a Griezmann free-kick.

Uruguay coach Tabarez made a double change in the second half, bringing in experienced Rodriguez and Gomez to support Suarez.

But France negotiated the final half-hour by keeping possession and sealed the game after Muslera’s howler.