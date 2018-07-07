FIFA 2018: Belgium, France into the next round

>> Uruguay sorely missed striker Edinson Cavani in their match against France as Raphaël Varane’s and Antoine Griezmann’s goals put the Europeans ahead 2-0.

>> Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera joins Spain's David De Gea and Argentina's Willy Caballero with his 61’ howler that gifted France its second goal. Griezmann’s long-range shot had gone straight into Muslera’s hands, but was deflected into his own net.

>> Forward Antoine Griezmann has had a phenomenal tournament and has been involved in 4 goals (3 goals, 1 assist). However, Griezmann, who shares a special bond with his Atletico Madrid co-players and Uruguayan defenders Diego Godin (who is Griezmann daughter’s godfather) and Jose Maria Gimenez, did not celebrate his goal with his trademark dance from the Fortnite game and later said “I was also playing against friends, so out of respect I thought it was normal to not celebrate my goal.”

>> The Uruguay-France match saw plenty of tense moments even before kick off. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez had not taken Griezmann’s Uruguayan affinity kindly and said in a pre-match interview that he “does not know what the Uruguayan feeling is.”

>> Meanwhile, on the pitch, France’s Kylian Mbappé was accused of doing a Neymar in the 67’ with a painfully obvious dive, angering Uruguay’s players. The game stopped for several minutes as players from both squads pushed and shoved while Mbappe lay on the pitch simulating an injury until Argentine referee Nestor Pitana issued yellow cards to him and Cristian Rodriguez.

>> France continues its record of never having lost a World Cup game in which they’ve been leading at half-time. (W21 D1)

>> Possession of ball: Uruguay 39% France 61%

>> Thibaut Courtois’s last minute save helped Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 to advance to their second-ever World Cup semi-finals. Meanwhile, Brazil has been eliminated for the fourth successive World Cup by a European opponent.

>> Brazil’s Fernandinho is the latest to contribute to this World cup’s own goal tally. His 13’ own goal gave Belgium the upper hand, cemented by Kevin De Bruyne’s 31’ goal, thanks to a brilliant assist from Romelu Lukaku who ran almost the entire stretch of the pitch with the ball glued to his feet before passing it on to the Manchester City striker.

>> Romelu Lukaku has been directly involved in 20 goals in his last 13 appearances for Belgium (17 goals, 3 assists)

>> Belgium was not short of talent or luck on Friday. A 55' tackle by Vincent Kompany in the penalty area, which should have been a penalty for Brazil, was denied by the referee and the VAR. Though replays suggest that there was sufficient contact, the referee decided that the evidence wasn't crystal clear.

>> Thomas Meunier, who got his second yellow for fouling Neymar, will miss Belgium’s semi-final against France on July 10.

>> Possession of ball: Brazil 59% Belgium 41%

Read more:

Preview: Croatia looking to seize the moment against Russia

Preview: Tricky quarterfinal awaits England

Ibrahimovic makes Beckham a deal he cannot refuse

Gianluigi Buffon joins PSG for final shot at Champions League

Football fan? Here's who to follow online

Full match results available here. Follow The Hindu's comprehensive coverage of the World Cup here.