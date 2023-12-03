HamberMenu
Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea to 3-2 win over Brighton

World Cup-winning Argentine Fernandez headed home a neat overhead kick from defender Benoit Badiashile in the 17th minute and Colwill

December 03, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal | Photo Credit: Reuters

First Chelsea Premier League goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill earned the 10-man home side a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at a rain-sodden Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

World Cup-winning Argentine Fernandez headed home a neat overhead kick from defender Benoit Badiashile in the 17th minute and Colwill, on loan at Brighton last season, made it two four minutes later from a Nicolas Jackson headed pass.

Chelsea looked in charge but Brighton pulled one back two minutes from halftime through a curling shot by Facundo Buonanotte and then the home side had captain Conor Gallagher sent off on the stroke of halftime for a second yellow card after a sliding tackle on former Chelsea team mate Billy Gilmour.

Brighton pressed Chelsea in numbers at the start of the second half but substitute James Milner could not keep up with Mykhailo Mudryk on the counter and brought him down. After a six minute delay for a VAR check, Fernandez scored his second from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Brighton's Joao Pedro made sure of a nervy final few minutes of time added on when he scored with a glancing header in the 92nd minute.

