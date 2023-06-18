Fernandes double as Portugal ease past Bosnia

June 18, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - LISBON

Bruno Fernandes struck twice and Bernardo Silva also scored to earn Portugal a 3-0 home win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday and secure the third straight win of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Roberto Martinez's side top Group J with nine points and will be looking for a fourth successive victory against Iceland on Tuesday. Bosnia, fourth on three points, next host Luxembourg.

Portugal dominated possession but only opened the scoring seconds before halftime when Silva chipped in from Fernandes's pass to register his 11th international goal.

Fernandes doubled the lead with a brilliant header from Ruben Neves's cross in the 77th minute before sealing the win in stoppage time with a powerful volley to reach 15 international goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was fresh, now less fresh, but I will recover. Later I'll have my rest, but I always want to play and give my best. I don't want to think about being tired," the Manchester United midfielder told Sport TV after his 69th match of the season.

"It was a great win, these are difficult games and we have to make them easy, as we did.

"I'm pleased to have scored, but the most important thing was getting the three points. We want to be in the European Championship."

A satisfied coach Martinez also pointed out the fatigue of his players as the season draws to a close.

"Today was a typical June stage game, with mental fatigue. The players were at a high level physically, it was a difficult game against a team with very clear ideas," said the Spanish coach.

"We need to be together, to learn, to play as a team. We need games like this to keep growing. We must enjoy the victory... Then we will think about Iceland."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT