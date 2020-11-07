Fernandes at the double

Cavani also scores as United cruise past Everton

Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 3-1 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice and Edinson Cavani grabbing his first for the club.

United has failed to win at home in the league this season and there were questions over Solskjaer’s future after the midweek defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

The loss was the third straight defeat for Carlo Ancelotti’s side which, after being the early season pace-setter, has slipped to fifth in the standings.

The results:

Premier League: Everton 1 (Bernard 19) lost to Manchester United 3 (Fernandes 25, 32, Cavani 90+5); Southampton 2 (Adams 7, Armstrong 82) bt Newcastle 0; Brighton 0 drew with Burnley 0.

La Liga: Elche 1 (Fidel 4-pen) drew with Celta Vigo 1 (Santi Mina 41).

Serie A: Sassuolo 0 drew with Udinese 0.

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 82-pen) drew with Cologne 1 (Moisander 67-og).