FC Nasaf hits ATK Mohun Bagan for six in AFC Cup

Scores five goals in the opening period

Uzbekistan Super League side FC Nasaf pulverised ATK Mohun Bagan 6-0 in the inter-zonal semifinal of the AFC Cup at the Markaziy Stadium, Qarshi, on Wednesday.

Forward Khusain Norchaev performed a hat-trick while Oybek Bozorov and Doniyorjon Narzullaev scored the other two. ATKMB defender Pritam Kotal’s own goal completed the tally.

Nasaf, which proved superior to ATKMB in speed, passing and coordination, raced to a 5-0 lead by half-time despite Bozorov’s 43rd-minute penalty coming off the underside of the ATKMB crosspiece.

Nasaf, the 2011 AFC Cup champion, slowed down the pace in the second half even as the Kolkata giant produced a more disciplined effort.

The host still managed one more strike midway through the session, making its domination complete.

The result: FC Nasaf 6 (Pritam Kotal 4-og, Khusain Norchaev 18, 21, 31, Oybek Bozorov 45+1, Doniyorjon Narzullaev 71) bt ATKMB 0.