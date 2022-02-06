FC Mumbai ends a nearly two-month win drought

Vikram Singh celebrates scoring the winner.

06 February 2022 22:45 IST

Vikram Singh’s late strike sinks Chennaiyin FC which played a poor overall game

Mumbai City ended its nearly two-month win drought with a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League match at Fatorda on Sunday.

Very much like its last win — incidentally against Chennaiyin FC (1-0) — Sunday’s also came with a late solitary goal, this time from Vikram Singh in the 85th minute.

Dominant team

It was a well-deserved three points for the defending champion after dominating the play for most of the match.

Advertising

Advertising

The winner came through a small defensive error from Narayan Das that allowed Bradden Inman to get a run on the right flank. Despite his first cross into the box being blocked, Inman managed to get on to the rebound and sent in the perfect assist for Vikram who volleyed into the back of the net.

Chennaiyin would only have itself to blame for a poor overall game, especially in the first half where the former two-time champions struggled to create any meaningful chance. Despite a slightly better show in the second half, CFC never really threatened the Mumbai defence and often found itself on the backfoot.

Best chance

Mumbai City dominated the first 30 minutes of the game and its best chance came when Cassio Gabriel found Igor Angulo in a good position but the latter could just hit it straight to the keeper.

In the second half, Mumbai squandered two easy chances within a few minutes when Angulo failed to get a shot from an assist from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Superb assist

Immediately after that, Angulo gave a superb assist to Bipin Singh whose shot went inches wide of the post.

But in the end, Vikram ensured Mumbai didn’t pay the penalty for missing two easy chances to get his side back to winning ways.

The result: Chennaiyin FC 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 1 (Vikram Singh 85).

Mondays match: SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC, 7.30 p.m.