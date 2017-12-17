FC Goa routs Dynamos

FC Goa condemned Delhi Dynamos to its fourth consecutive defeat with a 5-1 thrashing in their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

In the end, it turned out to be an easy victory for Sergio Lobera’s side, which is now at the top of the ISL table. Ferran Corominas, Manuel Lanzarote, Adrian Colunga and Manuel Arana registered their names on the scoresheet for FC Goa.

For Delhi, only Kalu Uche found the target. After both sides rattled the bar early on in the first half, FC Goa opened the scoring in a bit fortuitous fashion. In the 45th minute, Delhi goalkeeper Sukhadev Patil failed to deal with Manuel Lanzarote’s free-kick.

The ball ping-ponged in the 18-yard area before the in-form Ferran Corominas tapped it in. Almost immediately after the restart, Delhi conceded again. Having contributed to the first goal, Lanzarote smashed in a 30-yard curler to double the advantage. In the second half, Delhi pulled one back through Uche. Delhi’s hopes were doused in the 66th minute when Gabriel Cichero was given marching orders.

An own-goal by Pritam Kotal in the 84th minute opened the floodgates for FC Goa which hit two more goals.

The result: Delhi Dynamos 1 (Uche 62) lost to FC Goa 5 (Corominas 45+1, Lanzarote 45+3, Kotal 84-og, Colunga 85, Arana 88).