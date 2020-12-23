FC Goa pips Jamshedpur in exciting contest

23 December 2020 22:20 IST

Angulo’s injury-time winner gives Ferrando’s side a 2-1 comeback win against Coyle’s men

Striker Igor Angulo’s brace was instrumental in FC Goa scripting a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium (Vasco) on Wednesday.

First, the Spaniard converted a penalty and then headed another at the injury time to give Goa 11 points from eight matches. The much-needed win for the Gaurs after consecutive losses pushed it two places up to be at fifth position. On the other hand, JFC suffered its first defeat in six matches and remains at 10 points.

Stephen Eze scored his first goal of the season with an acrobatic stretch of his right leg inside the box to direct it home, off a teasing free-kick from Aitor Monroy, one that beat goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz at the near post.

Advertising

Advertising

Goa equalised through a penalty after Alexandre Lima brought down James Donachie. Angulo converted without much fuss by pushing the ‘keeper T.P. Rehenesh the wrong way. Even as both teams were looking for the winner, Angulo converted a header off a corner kick from Edu Bedia.

JFC can consider it lucky as the replay showed Nerijus Valskis’s left-footed strike saw the ball hitting inside of the crossbar and entering well inside the goal-line and richocheting to the field. Unfortunately for JFC, the referee and the linesman failed to notice it.

Earlier, both the teams had few really good chances to score in the second session. First, Goa in a counter-attack Angulo got the ball in midfield and ran forward inside the box but with just the 'keeper to beat, Igor’s powerful left-foot shot went over the crossbar in the 53rd minute. Approximately 16 minutes later, Valskis’s free-kick from around 20 yards beat the ‘keeper and went inside the goal-line, but it failed to attract the attention of the referee.

It was a lively and tactically superb first session with both teams playing really well in the midfield and attacking third. Actually, the defense of both the sides was praiseworthy.

The results:

FC Goa 2 (Igor Angulo 64 (P) & 90+4) bt JFC 1 (Stephen Eze 33).

ENDS