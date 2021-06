Mumbai

02 June 2021 04:52 IST

Indian Super League side FC Goa has inked a new three-year contract with Saviour Gama to keep the left-back at the club until 2024.

Gama’s consistent performances on the left of the backline helped FC Goa secure its fourth consecutive playoff appearance whilst propelling the club to a 15-game unbeaten run to end the last season.

