FC Goa ends campaign on a disappointing note

FC Goa suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of UAE’s Al Wahda in the final group stage match to end its maiden campaign in the AFC Champions League on a disappointing note on Thursday. Already out of reckoning for a place in the knockouts, Goa played without its foreign players and also missed the services of head coach Juan Ferrando.

An unmarked Omar Khrbin struck in the 61st minute, taking advantage of a brilliant ball from Tim Matvaz, sending his shot on to the left side of the FC Goa goalkeeper. The visitor made it 2-0 when Mohammed Ali Menhali found the back of the net in the 90th minute.

Iran’s Persepolis FC topped the group with 15 points after beating Al Rayyan of Qatar earlier in the day. Al Wahda also qualified for the knockouts as one of three best runners-up with 13 points. Goa failed to register a win but logged three points after drawing three matches and losing as many games.

The result: FC Goa 0 lost to Al Wahda 2 (Khrbin 61, Menhali 90).