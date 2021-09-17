FC Goa crushes JFC, enters last eight in style
Makes it to the quarterfinals along with Army Green
ISL outfit FC Goa and regimental side Army Green registered contrasting wins in their concluding Group B league match to reach the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup football tournament on Friday. FC Goa put up a dominant show against ISL rival Jamshedpur FC, defeating the latter 5-0 and finishing on top of the table with an all-win record (nine points).
Devendra, Nemil shine
Devendra Murgaokar scored twice and Princeton Rebello once as FC Goa took a 3-0 lead at half-time. JFC, which mostly fielded age-group players, failed to contain the Goan attacks after the break as Muhammed Nemil netted a brace to complete the tally.
Deepak nets winner
Former champion Army Green prevailed over I-League side Sudeva Delhi by a solitary goal to finish second in the group with six points.
Deepak Singh struck early in the second half for Green.
The results:
Group B: FC Goa 5 (Devendra Murgaokar 20, 44, Princeton Rebello 26, Muhammed Nemil 46, 81) bt Jamshedpur FC 0.
Army Green 1 (Deepak Singh 51) bt Sudeva Delhi FC 0.