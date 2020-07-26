United, Chelsea seal Champions League spots

First strike: Bruno Fernandes scores Manchester United’s opening goal against Leicester.

MILAN

26 July 2020 22:12 IST

Leicester and Tottenham to play in Europa League

Manchester United and Chelsea sealed Champions League places on a dramatic final day of the longest Premier League season.

United finished third after a nervy 2-0 win in a Champions League shootout against Leicester while Chelsea ended in fourth spot after beating Wolves 2-0 thanks to two goals on the stroke of half-time.

Leicester, in fifth spot, will play in the Europa League where it will be joined by Tottenham, which drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace.

Mason Mount whipped in from a free-kick to give Chelsea the lead and the home side went further in front almost immediately, when Olivier Giroud slid home.

United broke the deadlock in the 71st minute, when Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot. Jesse Lingard scored late to seal the win.

Arsenal put it past Watford 3-2, Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-1 to finish with 99 points and Manchester City routed Norwich 5-0 to reach 102 goals. Leicester’s Jamie Vardy won the Golden Boot with 23 goals.

The results: Premier League: Southampton 3 (Adams 50, 71, Ings 84-pen) bt Sheffield United 1 (Lundstram 26); Newcastle 1 (Gayle 1) lost to Liverpool 3 (Van Dijk 38, Origi 59, Mane 89); Manchester City 5 (Jesus 11, de Bruyne 45+1, 90, Sterling 79, Mahrez 83) bt Norwich 0; Burnley 1 (Woods 44) lost to Brighton 2 (Bissouma 20, Connolly 50); Arsenal 3 (Aubameyang 5-pen, 33, Tierney 24) bt Watford 2 (Deeney 43-pen, Welbeck 66); Crystal Palace 1 (Schlupp 53) drew with Tottenham 1 (Kane 13); Everton 1 (Kean 41) lost to Bournemouth 3 (King 13-pen, Solanke 45+1, Stanislas 80); West Ham 1 (Yarmolenko 85) drew with Aston Villa 1 (Grealish 84); Leicester 0 lost to Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 71-pen, Lingard 90+8); Chelsea 2 (Mount 45+1, Giroud 45+4) bt Wolves 0

Serie A: Brescia 1 (Dessena 62) lost to Parma 2 (Darmian 59, Kulusevski 81); Genoa 0 lost to Inter Milan 3 (Lukaku 34, 90+3, Alexis Sŕnchez 82); Napoli 2 (Hisaj 8, Allan 90+3) bt Sassuolo 0.