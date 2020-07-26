Facile win puts Inter second

Romelu Lukaku scored in either half as Inter Milan claimed a 3-0 win against struggling Genoa on Saturday to move to second place in Serie A behind Juventus.

Antonio Conte’s title ambitions had taken a knock with back-to-back stalemates against Roma and Fiorentina. Lukaku nodded in Cristiano Biraghi’s cross after 34 minutes, with the former Manchester United forward accelerating to finish off an individual effort three minutes into injury time.

The 27-year-old Belgian brought his tally to 23 league goals this season, and 29 in all competitions.

Alexis Sanchez, on-loan from United, was also on target with eight minutes to go, picking up a Victor Moses cross to volley in for his fourth league goal this season.

“On a personal level, I'm happy, but as a team we can do so much more,” said Lukaku, who moved third behind Hungarian Istvan Nyers (26) and Brazilian Ronaldo (25) for the mosts league goals scored by an Inter player in their debut season.

“It's not easy for us to be in second place, because we want to win and go as high as possible.”

VAR comes into play

In Naples, Napoli beat Sassuolo 2-0 with the visitors having four goals ruled offside — two in either half. Three were chalked off by VAR.

Albanian defender Elseid Hysaj opened the scoring for Napoli after eight minutes in the San Paolo Stadium.

Filip Djuricic then had two goals ruled out as did Francesco Caputo and Domenico Berardi following VAR viewings before Brazilian Allan sealed the points for the host three minutes into injury time.

The results: Serie A: Brescia 1 (Dessena 62) lost to Parma 2 (Darmian 59, Kulusevski 81);

Genoa 0 lost to Inter Milan 3 (Lukaku 34, 90+3, Alexis Sŕnchez 82);

Napoli 2 (Hisaj 8, Allan 90+3) bt Sassuolo 0.