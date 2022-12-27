ADVERTISEMENT

Fabian O'Neill, hailed by Zidane as the 'most talented player ever', passes away at 49

December 27, 2022 02:36 am | Updated December 26, 2022 09:36 pm IST

Former Uruguay international midfielder Fabian O’Niell passed away after a long battle with alcoholism

AP

In this file photo taken on April 14, 2003, then Nacional’s player Fabian O’Neill (right), celebrates after scoring against Peru’s Universitario in Lima during a Copa Libertadores group 2 knockout stage match. O’Neill, 49, who had made his debut for Nacional in 1992 and then moved to Italian football where he played for Cagliari, Juventus, and Perugia, died in Montevideo on December 25, 2022, due to chronic cirrhosis after being hospitalised in intensive care with haemorrhage on the eve. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Uruguay international midfielder Fabian O'Neill, once hailed by Zinedine Zidane as "the most talented player" he'd ever seen, died Sunday after a long battle with alcoholism. He was 49.

"Goodbye Wizard," tweeted O'Neill's formative club Nacional after he passed away due to chronic cirrhosis in a Montevideo hospital where he had been rushed on Saturday suffering from a hemorrhage.

"The most talented player I've ever seen," was how French World Cup winner Zidane, a teammate at Juventus, described O'Neill.

After making his debut for Nacional at the age of 18 in 1992, O'Neill was transferred to Cagliari in Italy three years later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2000, he moved to Juventus but after playing for the Turin giants for just one season, he was farmed out to Perugia.

He then returned to Nacional before quitting in 2003.

O'Neill earned 19 caps for Uruguay and scored two goals.

He was part of the squad that was eliminated in the first round of the World Cup in South Korea and Japan in 2002 although he did not feature in any of the group games due to injury.

"Uruguayan football is in mourning. One of the best players to emerge in recent decades and who knew how to shine on the field with his talent and magic has left us," wrote the El Pais newspaper.

El Observador said that "Fabian O'Neill was one of those great talents wasted.... his career was marked by alcohol and excesses."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer / sport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US