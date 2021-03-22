FA Cup | Leicester ousts Manchester United; Chelsea bests Southampton

Chelsea also makes the semifinals

Leicester sent Manchester United crashing out of the FA Cup as Kelechi Iheanacho’s double sealed a 3-1 win, while Chelsea will face Manchester City in the semifinals after beating Sheffield United on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side can look forward to meeting Southampton in its first FA Cup semifinal since 1982 thanks to Iheanacho’s predatory finishing at the King Power Stadium.

He put Leicester ahead in Rodgers’ 100th game in charge before Mason Greenwood equalised late in the first half.

Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead and Nigeria striker Iheanacho wrapped up only its second win over United in 23 years and its first since 2014.

Leicester, which has never won the FA Cup and last reached the final in 1969, will head to Wembley to face Southampton in April.

Limp exit

“I’m obviously delighted. It was a great performance. Every aspect of the game was complete,” Rodgers said.

“We showed courage to play against one of Europe’s greatest teams. I told the players they were three games from history. Now it’s two.”

United’s limp exit ended its run of 29 away games without defeat in all domestic competitions since losing at Liverpool in January 2020.

Without a trophy since the 2017 Europa League, that competition is now its last realistic chance of winning the first silverware of boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

After reaching the Europa League quarterfinals with a win at AC Milan in midweek, Solskjaer made five changes and United’s reshuffled line-up never looked comfortable.

At Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel’s much-changed side was below its best but still earned a potentially thrilling showdown with Manchester City by beating Sheffield United 2-0.

Own goal

Oliver Norwood’s 24th-minute own goal, the midfielder turning Ben Chilwell’s shot into the net, put it on course for the last four.

Hakim Ziyech came off the bench to finish Chilwell’s pass in second-half stoppage time.

The Blues are back in the FA Cup semifinals for a fourth time in the last five seasons after losing last year’s final against Arsenal.

Chelsea won the last of the club’s eight FA Cups under Antonio Conte in 2018.

The results: Quarterfinals: Leicester 3 (Iheanacho 25, 78, Tielemans 52) bt Manchester United 1 (Greenwood 38).

Chelsea 2 (Norwood 24-og, Ziyech 90+2) bt Sheffield United 0.

Bournemouth 0 lost to Southampton 3 (Djenepo 37, Redmond 45+2, 59); Everton 0 lost to Manchester City 2 (Gundogan 84, De Bruyne 90).