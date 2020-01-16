FA Cup | Juan Mata scores as Manchester United advance past Wolverhampton 1-0

Juan Mata sent Manchester United into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 67th-minute goal to secure a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their replay at Old Trafford on January 15.
Mata was played clean through by Anthony Martial and calmly chipped goalkeeper John Ruddy for the only goal against Premier League opponents who had a 10th-minute effort ruled out by VAR.
The first match at Molineux between the team, both in the last 32 of the Europa League, had ended goalless with United failing to land a single shot on target.
United's celebrations were muted, however, by an injury to their top scorer Marcus Rashford who came on as a second-half substitute and played less than 15 minutes before limping off injured.
