FA Cup: First half blitz help Liverpool beat Man City in semifinal

Quadruple chasing Liverpool fracture Manchester City’s treble hopes with a first-half blitz in FA Cup semifinal at Wembley stadium

The Reds march on into the #EmiratesFACup Final! 🏆@LFC became the first team to seal their place in this season's #EmiratesFACup Final, as a dominant first-half performance was enough to see off a defiant @ManCity! ✨ pic.twitter.com/HCCufu555g — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 16, 2022

Manchester City was already trailing 1-0 at Wembley when Steffen’s allowed Sadio Mané to score Liverpool’s second in a meeting of the English Premier League’s top teams on Saturday.

Receiving a tame back pass from John Stones, Steffen dawdled controlling the ball rather than using his second touch to clear. It gave time for Mané race into the penalty area to put him under pressure and slide in to nudge the ball over the line.

After Ibrahima Konate’s header put Liverpool in the lead, the mistake from the United States international Steffen gave the Reds a second goal in the 17th minute.

“It was an accident, but we need him to try because that’s how we play our football,” Guardiola told reporters after the game.

“He deserves to play and after that he had a good game,” Guardiola said. “He made good saves and is an exceptional keeper.”

“We use our keeper to move our opponents into different situations. I’m pretty sure Zack didn’t want to do it,” Guardiola said. “Sometimes the strikers miss in front of the keeper, other times the keeper makes a mistake.”

Steffen was one of the seven changes Guardiola made from the team that started in their Champions League game in midweek, with the City boss opting to rest several of the team starters including first choice keeper Ederson.

Manchester City is top of the Premier League on 74 points, one point ahead of Liverpool, with seven matches left. They host Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Wednesday.

Manchester City began the second half as it should have when Jack Grealish pulled a goal back within 2 minutes of the restart, but the second goal by Bernado Silva in stoppage time arrived too late for a comeback.