Extra WC qualifier in Oct. for S. America

15 September 2021 04:31 IST

South American national teams will again be asked to play an extra round of World Cup qualifiers in the upcoming international window, continental governing body CONMEBOL said on Monday.

As in the last window in early September, CONMEBOL will attempt to catch up on lost matches by squeezing in an extra round and teams will play on Thursday October 7, Sunday October 10 and Thursday October 14.

In the October break, Brazil will now travel to Venezuela and Colombia before hosting Uruguay. Argentina travels to Paraguay before hosting Uruguay and Peru. The release of players by English clubs could still be an issue if the British health authorities still have South American countries on their red list.

