Example of beautiful football

A Mohun Bagan goal that came after 23 passes during its win over Churchill has been showcased by the AIFF to drive home the competitiveness of the I-League and the “significant progression” it has made.
Bagan’s third goal in its 3-0 away win on Saturday featured 23 successive passes across the length and breadth of the pitch before Komron Tursonov slammed the ball home to end the exquisite move on the perfect note.
The AIFF said the Mariners have been the chief proponents of “beautiful football” this season under head coach Kibu Vicuna.
“The Hero I-League 2019-20 season is approaching its business end and like every edition it has seen some terrific contests and sublime display of skills so far — highlighting how there has been a significant progression over the way the ‘Beautiful Game’ is played in India,” the AIFF said.
