Everton's Kevin Mirallas re-joins Olympiakos on loan

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has returned to former club Olympiakos Piraeus on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League team said on Sunday.
The 30-year-old has scored 38 goals in 186 appearances for Everton since joining the Merseyside club in 2012 but has struggled to impose himself this season and has played in just five league games, coming on as a substitute in three of them.
The Belgium international spent two seasons at Olympiakos, scoring 34 goals in 71 appearances to lead the Greek side to the league title in 2011 and 2012.
Mirallas last played for Everton in a 3-0 win over Apollon Limassol in the Europa League last month.
