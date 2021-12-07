Everton trumps Arsenal

Stunner: Demarai Gray’s thunderbolt handed Everton a much needed win.

Liverpool

07 December 2021 22:21 IST

Late strike from Gray seals the deal

Everton eased some of the pressure on manager Rafa Benitez as it ground out a comeback 2-1 home win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday, with Demarai Gray netting a stunning stoppage-time winner after setting up the equaliser.

Brazilian forward Richarlison, who had two goals scrapped for marginal offsides after VAR checks, had levelled in the 79th minute after Gray hit the crossbar, cancelling out Martin Odegaard’s first-half opener for the visitors.

The outcome left Arsenal seventh on 23 points from 15 games, four points outside the top four, while Everton, which announced on Sunday that director of football Marcel Brands had left his position, climbed to 12th on 18 points.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman praised the home fans who lifted the Toffees in the face of adversity after they fell behind, having also singled out Gray’s fine performance.

“We knew whatever goes on behind the scenes, the fans always come here to support us,” Coleman told Sky Sports. “They got behind us from minute one to minute 90 and got us over the line.

“I tell him (Gray) every day. Sometimes these players don’t realise how good they can be. He has bundles of ability. He needs to work hard every day as that is what the top players do. He has done that this week.”

With a share of the spoils looming, Gray sent the home fans into raptures when he cut inside two players and beat Ramsdale with a thunderbolt from 25 metres which went in off the post, giving Everton its first league win in nine games.

Athletic Bilbao’s run without a win in the Spanish league reached seven consecutive matches after drawing at relegation-threatened Getafe 0-0.

It was the fifth draw for Athletic during its winless streak, leaving the Basque Country club in ninth place after 16 matches. Its last league win was in October at home against Villarreal.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon made several key saves, including in second-half stoppage time, to help the visitors avoid defeat against Getafe. Athletic has been held scoreless in four of its last five games.

The results: Premier League: Everton 2 (Richarlison 79, Gray 90+2) bt Arsenal 1 (Odegaard 45+2).

La Liga: Getafe 0 drew with Atheltic Bilbao 0.