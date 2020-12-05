Everton manages a draw

LONDON

Everton was held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Robbie Brady’s opener for the Clarets.

Burnley grabbed the lead in the third minute when Everton midfielder Allan gave the ball away and Ashley Westwood fed Brady on the edge of the box who, with his unfavoured right-foot, drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Calvert-Lewin brought Everton level though on the stroke of half-time, sliding in to meet a low cross from Richarlison for his 11th league goal of the season.

Important results:

Premier League: Burnley 1 (Brady 3) drew with Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 45+3).

Serie A: Spezia 1 (Nzola 64) lost to Lazio 2 (Immobile 15, Milinkovic-Savic 33).

Bundesliga: Freiburg 2 (Lienhart 32, Grifo 49-pen) drew with Borussia Monchengladbach 2 (Embolo 23, Plea 50).

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Kamada 9) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Reyna 56).