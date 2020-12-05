Football

Everton manages a draw

Everton was held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Robbie Brady’s opener for the Clarets.

Burnley grabbed the lead in the third minute when Everton midfielder Allan gave the ball away and Ashley Westwood fed Brady on the edge of the box who, with his unfavoured right-foot, drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Calvert-Lewin brought Everton level though on the stroke of half-time, sliding in to meet a low cross from Richarlison for his 11th league goal of the season.

Important results:

Premier League: Burnley 1 (Brady 3) drew with Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 45+3).

Serie A: Spezia 1 (Nzola 64) lost to Lazio 2 (Immobile 15, Milinkovic-Savic 33).

Bundesliga: Freiburg 2 (Lienhart 32, Grifo 49-pen) drew with Borussia Monchengladbach 2 (Embolo 23, Plea 50).

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Kamada 9) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Reyna 56).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2020 10:16:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/everton-manages-a-draw/article33259924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY