Everton blitz sinks Burnley

Liverpool

15 September 2021 04:46 IST

Betis ends winless streak with Canales’ wonder goal

Everton moved level on points with the Premier League leaders after roaring back from a goal down to beat Burnley 3-1 on Monday.

Ben Mee put the visitors deservedly in front at Goodison Park before a three-goal blitz in six minutes just after the hour continued Rafael Benitez’s strong start as Everton boss.

The Toffees have taken 10 points from their opening four league games under the Spaniard to move alongside local rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and top-of-the-table Manchester United.

Sergio Canales scored an 89th-minute winner with a beautiful run from near the midfield to help Real Betis defeat Granada 2-1 and end its winless streak in the Spanish league.

The results: Premier League: Everton 3 (Keane 60, Townsend 65, Gray 66) bt Burnley 1 (Mee 53). La Liga: Getafe 0 lost to Elche 1 (Lucas 69); Granada 1 (Suarez 66) lost to Real Betis 2 (Rodri 45+2, Canales 89).

Serie A: Bologna 1 (Svanberg 79) bt Verona 0.