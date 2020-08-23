Europa League | Sevilla wins thriller for sixth title

Triumphant: A delighted Sevilla squad with the Europa League trophy.

COLOGNE

23 August 2020 22:45 IST

Inter done in by Lukaku’s own goal

Sevilla clinched the Europa League title for the sixth time with a 3-2 win over Inter Milan, after an overhead kick by defender Diego Carlos in the 74th minute deflected by the Italian side’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku settled a thrilling contest, on Friday.

It was an astonishing anti-climax to Lukaku’s first season after he had set the longest scoring run by a player in UEFA Cup/Europa League history when he netted in the 11th successive game to give Inter an early lead with a penalty conversion in the fifth minute.

Luuk De Jong, who scored Sevilla’s winner in the semifinal, showed his predatory instinct again with a pair of headers which turned the tide in the side’s favour.

However, Sevilla’s joy was short-lived as it was undone by a fine set piece three minutes later, with Marcelo Brozovic swinging in a free kick for Diego Godin to head home from close range.

Julen Lopetegui won his first trophy as coach at senior level after a torrid period which saw him sacked by Spain and Real Madrid.

The result: Sevilla 3 (de Jong 12, 33, Lukaku 74-OG) bt Inter Milan 2 (Lukaku 5-pen, Godin 35).