Football

Europa League | Sevilla wins thriller for sixth title

Triumphant: A delighted Sevilla squad with the Europa League trophy.

Triumphant: A delighted Sevilla squad with the Europa League trophy.  

Sevilla clinched the Europa League title for the sixth time with a 3-2 win over Inter Milan, after an overhead kick by defender Diego Carlos in the 74th minute deflected by the Italian side’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku settled a thrilling contest, on Friday.

It was an astonishing anti-climax to Lukaku’s first season after he had set the longest scoring run by a player in UEFA Cup/Europa League history when he netted in the 11th successive game to give Inter an early lead with a penalty conversion in the fifth minute.

Luuk De Jong, who scored Sevilla’s winner in the semifinal, showed his predatory instinct again with a pair of headers which turned the tide in the side’s favour.

However, Sevilla’s joy was short-lived as it was undone by a fine set piece three minutes later, with Marcelo Brozovic swinging in a free kick for Diego Godin to head home from close range.

Julen Lopetegui won his first trophy as coach at senior level after a torrid period which saw him sacked by Spain and Real Madrid.

The result: Sevilla 3 (de Jong 12, 33, Lukaku 74-OG) bt Inter Milan 2 (Lukaku 5-pen, Godin 35).

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2020 10:47:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/europa-league-sevilla-wins-thriller-for-sixth-title/article32423824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story