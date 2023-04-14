ADVERTISEMENT

Europa League quarter final | Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United in first leg

April 14, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - MANCHESTER

Marcel Sabitzer's quickfire double in the first half put United in control of the tie but they failed to add a third goal and Sevilla pulled back things back after Manchester United were reduced to 10 men

Reuters

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri celebrates their side’s second goal of the game, an own goal scored by Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, during the Europa League quarter final first leg match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on April 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United conceded two late own goals to allow Sevilla to snatch a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Marcel Sabitzer's quickfire double in the first half put United in control of the tie but they failed to add a third goal and Sevilla pulled one back in the 84th minute when Jesus Navas's shot pinged off the feet of Tyrell Malacia and keeper David de Gea into the net.

United were reduced to 10 men when defender Lisandro Martinez was carried off injured and Youssef En-Nesyri's stoppage-time header glanced off Harry Maguire into the goal to give Sevilla a huge lift ahead of next week's second leg.

Sabitzer, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, netted his first European goal for United in the 14th minute, when he controlled a pinpoint pass from Bruno Fernandes and shot past keeper Bono.

The Austrian doubled his tally seven minutes later, latching on to a fine pass from Anthony Martial and finishing well.

Related Topics

soccer

