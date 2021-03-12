Europa League | Milan grabs an edge over United

Tottenham, Arsenal and Roma on the front foot in their ties.

Simon Kjaer’s last-gasp equaliser gave AC Milan a dramatic 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Thursday, handing the Italians a great chance of reaching the Europa League quarterfinals while Roma, Tottenham and Arsenal cruised closer to the last-eight.

Kjaer netted with a bullet header in the final seconds of stoppage time of the last 16, first leg encounter at Old Trafford, levelling the scores after Amad Diallo had opened in the 50th minute with his first United goal.

Milan called the shots early on and had two goals disallowed, Rafael Leao’s effort ruled offside and Franck Kessie’s powerful 11th-minute finish chalked off after a VAR review showed the ball had glanced off the midfielder’s arm before his shot.

Diallo’s introduction at half-time proved an inspired move from United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the 18-year-old Ivorian, recently bought by United from Milan’s Serie A rival Atalanta, soon broke the deadlock.

Milan’s domestic rival Roma made sure it was a good night for Italian football with a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk. A Harry Kane double helped Tottenham Hotspur ease to a 2-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb that continues a good run of form for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Arsenal also came away with a win, 3-1 at Olympiakos which all but secures its passage into the quarters.

The results: Manchester United 1 (Diallo 50) drew with AC Milan 1 (Kjaer 90+2); Slavia Prague 1 (Stanciu 7) drew with Rangers 1 (Helander 36); Dynamo Kiev 0 lost to Villarreal 2 (Torres 30, Albiol 52); Ajax 3 (Klaassen 62, Tadic 82, Brobbey 90+2) bt Young Boys 0; Granada 2 (Molina 26, Soldado 76) bt Molde 0; Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Kane 25, 70) bt Dinamo Zagreb 0; Olympiakos 1 (El-Arabi 58) lost to Arsenal 3 (Odegaard 34, Gabriel 80, Elneny 85); Roma 3 (Pellegrini 23, El Shaarawy 73, Mancini 77) bt Shakhtar Donetsk 0.