Europa League | Manchester United and Tottenham win big

Villarreal downs Salzburg; Dabbur nets two for Hoffenheim

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United took a big step toward the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 “away” win over Real Sociedad. The first leg was played in Turin on Thursday, one of a number of games relocated away from their original venues.

Portugal’s Benfica had to host Arsenal in Rome, where Bukayo Saka’s away goal put the Premier League side in a good position with a 1-1 draw.

Tottenham defeated Austrian team Wolfsberg 4-1 in Budapest while Villarreal beat Salzburg 2-0.

Hoffenheim forward Munas Dabbur scored two goals, set up another, and then missed a penalty before Molde came back from two goals down to draw 3-3.

Flying high

Fernandes had Sociedad’s defence to thank for his first goal in the 27th, when two defenders collided with their own goalkeeper, leaving him free to score into an empty net. He then finished off a quick counterattack to make it 2-0 in the 57th. Fernandes let Marcus Rashford’s pass go behind him to Daniel James, then received the ball back and fired inside the right post. Rashford added the third in 64th and James completed the scoring.

Gareth Bale reminded his detractors of his qualities as he scored one goal and set up another for Tottenham.

The Wales forward, back at Tottenham on loan from Real Madrid to the end of the season, cut the ball back for Son Heung-min to open the scoring in the 13th, before he illustrated why Madrid paid Tottenham a record transfer fee for his services in 2013.

Bale outpaced Jonathan Scherzer to reach it, then stopped to leave the Wolfsberg defender sprawling, before curling a powerful shot past goalkeeper Alexander Kofler with his left boot.

The results (last 32, first legs):

Dynamo Kiev 1 (Buyalskiy 62) drew with Club Brugge 1 (Mechele 67); Olympiakos 4 (Bouchalakis 9, M’Vila 37, El Arabi 45+2, Masouras 83) bt PSV Eindhoven 2 (Zahavi 14, 40); Young Boys 4 (Fassnacht 3, Siebatcheu 19, 89, Meschack 44) bt Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Schick 49, 52, Diaby 68).

Krasnodar 2 (Berg 28, Claesson 69) lost to Dinamo Zagreb 3 (Petkovic 14, 54, Atiemwen 75); Braga (POR) 0 lost to Roma 2 (Dzeko 5, Mayoral 87); Slavia Prague 0 drew with Leicester City 0; Red Star Belgrade 2 (Kanga 52-pen, Pavkov 90+3) bt AC Milan (ITA) 2 (Pankov 42-og, Hernandez 61-pen); Real Sociedad 0 lost to Manchester United 4 (Fernandes 27, 57, Rashford 65, James 90).

Wolfsberg 1 (Liendl 55-pen) lost to Tottenham Hotspur 4 (Son 13, Bale 28, Lucas 34, Vinicius 88); Lille 1 (Weah 72) lost to Ajax 2 (Tadic 87-pen, Brobbey 89); Maccabi Tel Aviv 0 lost to Shakhtar Donetsk 2 (Alan Patrick 31, Tete 90+3).

Granada 2 (Herrera 19, Kenedy 21) bt Napoli 0; Molde 3 (Ellingsen 41, Ulland-Andersen 71, Fofana 75) drew with Hoffenheim 3 (Dabbur 8, 28, Baumgartner 45+4); Salzburg 0 lost to Villarreal 2 (Alcacer 41, Nino 71); Antwerp 3 (Avenatti 45, Refaelov 45+8, Hongla 66) lost to Rangers 4 (Aribo 38, Barisic 59-pen, 90-pen, Kent 83); Benfica 1 (Pizzi 55-pen) drew with Arsenal 1 (Saka 57).