Europa League draw | Manchester United to meet Sociedad, Arsenal drawn with PSV in group stage

Manchester United were drawn with Spanish team Real Sociedad, Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol and Cypriot outfit Omonoia in Group E of the UEFA Europa League group stage draw

Reuters ISTANBUL
August 26, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Europa League group stage draw under way at Halic Congress Center, Istanbul, Turkey | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Europa League champions Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad while fellow English side Arsenal will meet PSV Eindhoven in the group stage following the draw on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

United, who lifted Europe's second-tier club competition trophy in 2017, will also play Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol and Cypriot outfit Omonoia in Group E.

Arsenal's other opponents in Group A include Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich, as the two-times runners-up look to capture a maiden title in the competition.

Europa Conference League champions AS Roma were drawn with Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Group stage to begin on September 8

The winners of the group stage, which begins from September 8, will advance directly to the round of 16 that will take place from February onwards.

Group runners-up will progress to the ﻿knockout stage playoff round where they will meet one of eight teams that have finished third in their groups in the top-tier Champions League.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Third-placed teams in the Europa League groups will drop to the third-tier Europa Conference League where they will play the group runners-up from that event in the knockout round playoffs.

The Europa League final will take place at Budapest's Puskas Arena on May 31 next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app