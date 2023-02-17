ADVERTISEMENT

Europa League | Barcelona, Man United share spoils in thrilling 2-2 draw

February 17, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - BARCELONA

Marcos Alonso, Marcus Rashford and Raphinha scored in a thrilling 2-2 draw between Manchester United United and Barcelona in the Europa League

Reuters

Manchester United’s Casemiro in action with FC Barcelona’s Gavi in the first leg of the Europa League playoff round at the Camp Nou on February 16, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in a pulsating Europa League knockout round playoff first leg on Thursday.

ALSO READ
Man City beats Arsenal to seize momentum in Premier League title race

United were the better side for large parts of the game and controlled the tempo but were denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made three outstanding saves in the first half.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona struck first, five minutes after the break, when Marcos Alonso scored with a towering header at the far post from a corner.

Marcus Rashford levelled three minutes later following a counter-attack down the right, slotting home a smart low finish between Ter Stegen and the near post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The in-form Rashford also created United’s second, sprinting into the box from a short corner and delivering a low cross into a crowded six-yard area where the ball deflected into the goal off defender Jules Kounde.

ALSO READ
Champions League | Adeyemi solo strike earns Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea

United players and manager Erik ten Hag complained strongly after what looked like a clear foul by last-man Kounde on Rashford just outside the box, an infringement that should have produced a red card for the French international.

Barcelona dug deep to grab the equaliser, however, and mistakes by United's defence gifted the ball on the edge of their box to Raphinha whose cross eluded David de Gea and went into the net.

Barca made a late push for the win and could have scored when an Ansu Fati close range strike was denied and Casemiro's mis-hit clearance came off the crossbar.

Barcelona will travel to next week's second leg at Old Trafford with a depleted midfield as Pedri came off in the first half with a leg injury and Gavi will be suspended.

Salzburg beats AS Roma

In Austria, a late header by midfielder Nicolas Capaldo earned Salzburg a 1-0 win over AS Roma at the Red Bull Arena.

ALSO READ
Champions League | Mbappé can't save slumping PSG in 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich

Jose Mourinho's Roma controlled the game and could have gone in front minutes before halftime through striker Tammy Abraham but his shot from inside the box was saved by goalkeeper Philipp Kohn.

The Italians had another chance nine minutes from time when Andrea Belotti's close-range strike crashed against the crossbar.

But Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic set up Capaldo with a lofted pass into the box for the Argentine to nod in the winner in the 88th minute.

Union Berlin, Ajax draw

In Amsterdam, Union Berlin were unfortunate not to beat Ajax Amsterdam away in the goalless first leg of their tie at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

ALSO READ
UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final

The Bundesliga frontrunners had the ball in the home net after 66 minutes when Morten Thorsby fired the ball in from close range, having cleverly deceived two defenders as he chested down a cross from Jerome Roussillon.

However, VAR showed his arm made contact with the ball when controlling it and the strike was chalked off.

Union deserved a goal, having shown most of the attacking initiative on the night plus effectively closing down the space Ajax needed for their passing game, but must now look to secure a last-16 place when they host the second leg in the German capital next Thursday.

In Poland, Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk beat Stade Rennais 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Dmytro Kryskiv and Artem Bondarenko, while Karl Toko Ekambi's volley in the second half gave the French side hope for the second leg next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

soccer

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US