Euro leagues | West Ham’s Champions League hopes takes a hit

London

16 May 2021 23:04 IST

Substitute Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the club with just three minutes to go

West Ham’s faint hope of scraping Champions League qualification was left hanging by a thread after it needed a late strike from Said Benrahma to draw at Brighton 1-1.

Substitute Benrahma rifled home his first goal for the club with just three minutes to go, leaving the Hammers five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea with only two fixtures remaining.

Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2.

Advertising

Advertising

Juan Cuadrado scored twice for Juventus, converting a clinching penalty kick in the 88th minute. Juventus rose to fourth ahead of its final game at Bologna next weekend.

Antonio Conte’s Inter squad had already ended Juventus’ record run of nine straight Serie A titles, and it could have ended his former team’s chances of reaching the Champions League.

Referee Gianpaolo Calvarese had a busy game, awarding three penalties and relying on VAR for assistance.

But there was no VAR check for the deciding penalty late on – awarded when Cuadrado fell after running into the retreating Ivan Perisic.

The results: Premier League: Crystal Palace 3 (Benteke 32, Zaha 76, Mitchell 84) bt Aston Villa 2 (McGinn 17, El Ghazi 34); Tottenham 2 (Kane 45, Hojberg 62) bt Wolves 0.

Serie A: Fiorentina 0 lost to Napoli 2 (Insigne 56, Venuti 67-og); Benevento 1 (Lapadula 13) drew with Crotone 1 (Simy 90+3); Udinese 0 lost to Sampdoria 1 (Quagliarella 88-pen).

Saturday: Premier League: Southampton 3 (Adams 27, Tella 60, Walcott 82) bt Fulham 1 (Carvalho 75); Brighton 1 (Welbeck 84) drew with West Ham 1 (Benrahma 87).

Serie A: Juventus 3 (Ronaldo 24, Cuadrado 45+3, 88-pen) bt Inter 2 (Lukaku 35-pen, Chiellini 83-og); Roma 2 (Mkhitaryan 42, Pedro 78) bt Lazio 0.