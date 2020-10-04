Euro Leagues | West Ham smash & grab ends Leicester’s unbeaten start

The opener: Michail Antonio, second left, scores West Ham’s first against Leicester City.

London

04 October 2020 22:19 IST

Leeds fights back for draw against City; five-goal Atalanta crushes Cagliari

West Ham shattered Leicester’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a surprise 3-0 win, while Oriol Romeu’s superb strike inspired Southampton’s 2-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

In Saturday’s late night match, Leeds United fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

Second-placed Leicester was brought back down to earth as its three-game winning run came to an end at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen ruined Leicester’s bid to win its opening four league games for the first time in its history.

West Ham has won three of its four matches since boss David Moyes tested positive for the coronavirus in September.

At St. Mary’s, Southampton won its second successive league game against lowly West Brom.

Arsenal moved into the top four as two goals in three minutes saw off Sheffield United 2-1.

Fortunate

But the Gunners were fortunate to take all three points at the Emirates as they had an early escape when David Luiz escaped a red card for a pull on Oli Burke.

Papu Gomez extended his scoring streak as Atalanta crushed Cagliari 5-2 for a third consecutive win this season.

Atalanta struck hard in its first home game this season in Bergamo, bringing its tally to 13 goals in three games played, to sit top of the Serie A table.

“This team is going through an excellent period,” said coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

“They did not suffer much, the goalkeeper was not very busy. The score could have been much bigger.”

The result: Premier League: Leicester 0 lost to West Ham 3 (Antonio 14, Fornals 34, Bowen 83); Southampton 2 (Djenepo 41, Romeu 69) bt West Brom 0; Arsenal 2 (Saka 61, Pepe 64) bt Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 83); Wolves 1 (Neto 56) bt Fulham 0.

Serie A: Atalanta 5 (Muriel 7, Gomez 29, Pasalic 37, Zapata 42, Lammers 81) bt Cagliari 2 (Godin 24, Joŗo Pedro 53); Benevento 1 (Lapadula 66) bt Bologna 0; Parma 1 (Kurtic 1) bt Hellas Verona 0; Lazio 1 (Milinkovic-Savic 55) drew with Inter Milan 1 (Martinez 30).

LaLiga: Osasuna 2 (Roncaglia 23, Calleri 76) bt Celta Vigo 0; Levante 0 lost to Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius 16, Benzema 90+5); Alaves 1 (Ely 74) bt Athletic Bilbao 0.

Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg 0 drew with Augsburg 0.

Saturday: Premier League: Leeds 1 (Rodrigo 59) drew with Manchester City 1 (Sterling 17); Newcastle 3 (Saint-Maximin 14, Wilson 65, 77-pen) bt Burnley 1 (Westwood 61).

Serie A: Sassuolo 4 (Berardi 19, Caputo 58-pen, 85, Locatelli 90+3) bt Crotone 1 (Simy 49-pen); Udinese 0 lost to Roma 1 (Pedro Rodriguez 55).

LaLiga: Real Sociedad 3 (Oiarzabal 28-pen, Merino 79, Portu 81) bt Getafe 0; Valencia 0 lost to Real Betis 2 (Canales 19, Tello 74).