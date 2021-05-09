Euro leagues | United makes City wait a tad longer

Top strike: Mason Greenwood’s brilliant finish on the turn put United ahead against Villa.

London

09 May 2021 22:19 IST

Powers to a comeback win at Aston Villa; Inter celebrates in style

Manchester City’s Premier League title celebrations were put on hold again as Manchester United fought back to win 3-1 at Aston Villa on Sunday.

City could have started the party if second-placed United lost at Villa Park, but its arch-rival kept the leader’s champagne on ice with a second-half escape act.

Trailing to Bertrand Traore’s first half rocket, United equalised through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty before Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani netted to leave City frustrated.

City, with three matches to play, is now 10 points clear of United, which has four games left.

United hosts Leicester on Tuesday and Liverpool on Thursday, with a defeat in either of those matches guaranteeing the title for City, which is next in action at Newcastle on Friday.

The Europa League finalists would love to keep City waiting as long as possible as it bids to earn a runner-up finish, which would be its highest end-of-season position since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge in December 2018.

With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated its first Serie A title in over a decade with a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria giving Antonio Conte’s side a record 14th successive home win.

“The satisfaction is immense,” said Conte. “It’s natural that we and our fans are now so desperate to celebrate something that we’d been waiting for so long to do. We’re happy to bring this joy to them.”

The results: Premier League: Wolves 2 (Traore 76, Gibbs-White 90) bt Brighton 1 (Dunk 13); Aston Villa 1 (Traore) lost to Manchester United 3 (Fernandes 52-pen, Greenwood 56, Cavani 87).

LaLiga: Getafe 0 lost to Eibar 1 (Recio 89-pen).

Bundesliga: Cologne 1 (Andersson 49) lost to Freiburg 4 (Petersen 18, Demirovic 20, Grifo 90+3, 90+6).

Saturday: Premier League: Liverpool 2 (Mane 31, Thiago 90) bt Southampton 0; Manchester City 1 (Sterling 44) lost to Chelsea 2 (Ziyech 63, Alonso 90+3); Sheffield United 0 lost to Crystal Palace 2 (Benteke 2, Eze 88).

LaLiga: Cadiz 2 (Mauro 43, Silva 45+2-og) bt Huesca 1 (Mir 45+1); Athletic Bilbao 2 (Morcillo 1, Sancet 62) drew with Osasuna 2 (Brasanac 12, Budimir 89).

Serie A: Udinese 1 (De Paul 23) drew with Bologna 1 (Soriano 82-pen); Inter Milan 5 (Gagliardini 4, Sanchez 26, 36, Pinamonti 61, Martinez 70-pen) bt Sampdoria 1 (Balde 35); Fiorentina 2 (Vlahovic 32, 89) bt Lazio 0.

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen 0 drew with Bayer Leverkusen 0; Hoffenheim 4 (Kramaric 47, Akpoguma 52, Baumgartner 60, Bebou 64) bt Schalke 04 2 (Uth 12, Mustafi 42); Bayern Munich 6 (Lewandowski 2, 34, 66-pen, Mueller 34, Coman 44, Sane 86) bt Borussia M’Gladbach 0.