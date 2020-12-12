Euro leagues | Stuttgart hammers Dortmund

Two-goal hero: Silas Wamangituka fires in Stuttgart’s second against Dortmund.

Dortmund

12 December 2020 22:33 IST

Aston Villa snatches a late winner against Wolves

Promoted VfB Stuttgart scored three times in 10 minutes to crush host Borussia Dortmund 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and maintain its unbeaten run on the road this season. Stuttgart’s strong start earned them a 26th-minute penalty when Emre Can felled Mateo Klimowicz and Silas Wamangituka sent keeper Roman Buerki the wrong way with his spot kick.

With the visitors pushing for a second goal, the hosts, without injured top striker Erling Haaland, struck against the run of play when Giovanni Reyna latched on to a pinpoint Raphael Guerreiro cross to chip the ball over the Stuttgart keeper.

But a mistake by Guerreiro on the edge of the box in the 53rd sent Wamangituka through for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Philipp Foerster, in his second start for Stuttgart, made it 3-1 on the hour before teenager Tanguy Coulibaly added another goal three minutes later with Dortmund’s defence in complete disarray. Nicolas Gonzalez added the fifth in stoppage time.

Dortmund, which has now gone three league games without a win, slips to fifth place on 19 points, while Stuttgart moves up to sixth on 17.

Aston Villa snatched a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday after substitute Anwar El Ghazi drilled in a stoppage-time penalty as both sides finished the game with 10 men.

Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off in the 85th minute and Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho was dismissed shortly after the visitors scored against the run of play to register their fourth away win of the season.

The result lifted Villa up to eighth on 18 points from 10 games while Wolves, again sorely missing injured striker Raul Jimenez, stayed 11th on 17 points from 12 games.

El Ghazi said he felt relaxed about taking the penalty.

“I practise penalties a lot, even if I am not playing,” the Dutch midfielder told the BBC.

“I did not feel a lot of pressure to be honest. I appreciate Jack Grealish gave it to me, but he knows my capabilities.”

Dour clash

The home side looked more likely to grab the winner in a dour clash, with its 18-year old striker Fabio Silva hitting the post midway through the second half as he made his first start for the club.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez pulled off several fine saves, taming a stinging low shot from Daniel Podence before he somehow kept out a fierce Leander Dendoncker volley 10 minutes from time.

Semedo’s mistake

When the match seemed to be heading for a draw, Nelson Semedo hauled down John McGinn in the penalty area and El Ghazi made no mistake with the spot-kick as he blasted the ball past keeper Rui Patricio.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he wanted his team to be more ruthless.

“In the first half it was an intense game and both teams were tight,” he said.

“In the second we controlled the game and had clear chances. We try to keep growing on these aspects and be more clinical. Silva worked hard. The idea to make a player grow is to help him and give him competition.”

The results: Premier League: Wolves 0 lost to Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 90-pen).

LaLiga: Valencia 2 (Carlos Soler 26-pen, Manu Vallejo 83) drew with Athletic Club 2 (Villalibre 55, Raul Garcia 79-pen).

Serie A: Crotone 4 (Messias 7, 90+6, Reca 49, Eduardo Henrique 56) bt Spezia 1 (Farias 18).

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 1 (Reyna 39) lost to Stuttgart 5 (Wamangituka 26-pen, 52, Foerster 60, Coulibaly 63, Gonzalez 90+1); RB Leipzig 2 (Sabitzer 26-pen, Olmo 41) bt Werder Bremen 0; Borussia M’gladbach 1 (Embolo 70) drew with Hertha BSC 1 (Guendouzi 47); Freiburg 2 (Grifo 79-pen, Yeong 90+2) bt Arminia 0; Mainz 0 lost to Cologne 1 (Rexhbecaj 55).

Friday: Premier League: Leeds 1 (Klich 6-pen) lost to West Ham 2 (Soucek 25, Ogbonna 80).

LaLiga: Real Valladolid 3 (Weissman 7, 76, Orellana 56-pen) bt Osasuna (Budimir 27, Roberto Torres 43).

Serie A: Sassuolo 1 (Berardi 8-pen) bt Benevento 0.