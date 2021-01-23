Euro leagues | Struggling Roma wins seven-goal thriller

Embattled Roma gained some relief with a 4-3 win over visiting Spezia in Serie A on Saturday. Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the winner two minutes into stoppage time after former Roma winger Daniele Verde had equalized in the 90th.

Monchengladbach, which prevailed through a Nico Elvedi double and goals by Ramy Bensebaini and Marcus Thuram, had lost its 11 previous games against Dortmund.

It now has 31 points from 18 games, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund which had taken a 2-1 lead thanks to Erlind Haaland’s first-half double.

The results: LaLiga: Huesca 0 drew with Villarreal 0.

Serie A: Roma 4 (Mayoral 17, 52, Karsdorp 55, Pellegrini 90+2) bt Spezia 3 (Piccoli 24, Farias 59, Verde 90).

Bundesliga: Freiburg 2 (Demirovic 14, Jeong 37) bt Stuttgart 1 (Wamangituka 7); Bayer Leverkusen 0 lost to Wolfsburg 1 (Baku 35); Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Cordova 36) lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 5 (Silva 25, 33, Kostic 27, Nilsson 51-og, Jovic 75); Mainz 3 (Niakhate 24, 35, Barreiro 50) bt RB Leipzig 2 (Adams 15, Halstenberg 30); Augsburg 2 (Niederlechner 17, 47) bt Union Berlin 1 (Ingvartsen 25).

Friday: LaLiga: Levante 2 (Gomez 62, Roger 83) drew with Real Sociedad 2 (Alcaraz 73, Plano 78).

Serie A: Benevento 2 (Viola 31, Lapadula 49) drew with Torino 2 (Zaza 51, 90+3).

Bundesliga: Borussia M’Gladbach 4 (Elvedi 11, 32, Bensebaini 50, Thuram 79) bt Borussia Dortmund 2 (Haaland 22, 28).