Euro Leagues | Sevilla inches closer to Real Madrid

Zaza inspires Torino to a comeback win over Sassuolo

Youssef En Nesyri continued his impressive form as Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 on Wednesday to move within three points of Real Madrid in La Liga.

En Nesyri scored his 15th league goal of the season just before the break before Franco Vazquez ensured the victory with a late effort.

The visitors remain a point above the relegation zone following a fourth defeat in six games.

The fixture was scheduled for September but postponed to give Sevilla a break after winning the previous season’s Europa League at the end of August.

The two teams had met in Elche 11 days earlier and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui made five changes to the side that lost that game.

Simone Zaza scored twice, including a dramatic late winner, as Torino came from two goals down to beat Sassuolo 3-2 on Wednesday and secure its first home Serie A victory of the season.

Captain Andrea Belotti returned for the game, one of two postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the Turin club.

Domenico Berardi scored twice in the first half for eighth-placed Sassuolo, the Italian forward lashing home from Francesco Caputo’s knock-down on six minutes and adding a second just before the break.

But Zaza came off the bench in the 72nd minute to inspire the struggling Torino.

Torino move out of the relegation zone and into 17th position, with a game in hand.

Sassuolo is 11 points off the European berths.

The results: LaLiga: Sevilla 2 (En Nesyri 43, Vazquez 89) bt Elche 0.

Serie A: Torino 3 (Zaza 77, 90+2, Mandragora 87) bt Sassuolo 2 (Berardi 6, 38).