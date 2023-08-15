Euro leagues | Manchester United scrapes past Wolverhampton

August 15, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MANCHESTER, England

Manchester United needed a 76th-minute goal from defender Raphael Varane to eke out a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton after being outplayed for long periods of its Premier League opener on Tuesday.

The former France center back headed home from point-blank range after Aaron Wan Bissaka ran onto a lofted pass from Bruno Fernandes and lobbed a cross into the six-yard box.

It was a rare slick move from United, which gave competitive debuts to goalkeeper Andre Onana and Mason Mount and failed to look cohesive against a visiting team that dominated midfield and was a constant danger on the break.

Wolves struck the post through Matheus Cunha early in the second half, while substitute Fabio Silva drew two saves from the feet of Onana in the closing stages as United hung on at Old Trafford.

Onana had an impressive debut though had a worrying moment deep into stoppage time when he appeared to clatter into Wolves substitute Sasa Kalajdzic.

The incident was reviewed by video but no penalty was given, much to the annoyance of new Wolves manager Gary O’Neil, who was shown a yellow card.

In La Liga, Atletico Madrid wrapped up the opening round of the season by jumping to the top of the table with a 3-1 home victory over promoted Granada.

The results:

Premier League: Manchester United 1 (Varane 76) bt Wolverhampton 0.

La Liga: Atletico Madrid 3 (Morata 45+4, Depay, Llorente 90+8) bt Granada 1 (Samu 62).

On Monday: Cadiz 1 (Fede 7) bt Deportivo Alaves 0.

Referees who missed a foul in Man United-Wolves not involved in next set of Premier League games

The match officials who failed to award Wolverhampton a late penalty against Manchester United in the opening round of the Premier League have not been selected for any game in the next set of matches.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil said he received an apology from elite referees’ manager Jon Moss after the team was denied a stoppage-time penalty when United goalkeeper Andre Onana ran into substitute Sasa Kalajdzic. United won 1-0.

The referee for the game, Simon Hooper, did not award the spot kick and the video assistant referee deemed there was no foul. The two officials were missing from the list published by the Premier League on Tuesday for the second set of matches.

O’Neil said Moss told him he “can’t believe” the foul wasn’t spotted by the on-field referee or the VAR.

“Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given,” Neil said. “He said it was clear and obvious.”