Euro leagues | Leicester goes top of the Premier League

Kane nets for Spurs; Lazio holds Juve

Leicester City went top of the Premier League with a tense 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in which striker Jamie Vardy scored one penalty and had another saved.

Vardy made no mistake with his first spot-kick in the 15th minute but just before halftime he struck his second straight into the legs of Rui Patricio.

Leicester climbed to the top of the table with 18 points from eight games, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, which managed a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion thanks to Harry Kane’s late header.

Lazio substitute Felipe Caicedo scored in stoppage-time for the second week running to earn his side a 1-1 draw at home to Juventus in Serie A on Sunday after Cristiano Ronaldo had given the champion a first-half lead.

The results: Premier League: West Brom 0 lost to Tottenham 1 (Kane 88); Leicester 1 (Vardy 15-pen) bt Wolves 0.

Serie A: Lazio 1 (Caicedo 90+5) drew with Juventus 1 (Ronaldo 15); Atalanta 1 (Miranchuk 79) drew with Inter Milan 1 (Martinez 58); Genoa 1 (Pjaca 50) lost to Roma 3 (Mkhitaryan 45+2, 66, 85).

LaLiga: Getafe 1 (Arambarri 16) lost to Villarreal 3 (Alcacer 11, Trigueros 17, G. Moreno 62).

Saturday: Premier League: Chelsea 4 (Abraham 23, Chilwell 34, Silva 77, Werner 80) bt Sheffield United 1 (McGoldrick 9); West Ham 1 (Soucek 90+1) bt Fulham 0.

LaLiga: Huesca 1 (Mir 67) drew with Eibar 1 (Burgos 38); Barcelona 5 (Dembele 22, Griezmann 49, Messi 61-pen, 82, Pedri 90) bt Real Betis 2 (Sanabria 45, Moron 73); Sevilla 1 (Ocampos 59-pen) bt Osasuna 0; Atletico Madrid 4 (Felix 8, 90, Llorente 22, Suarez 51) bt Cadiz 0.

Serie A: Benevento 0 lost to Spezia 3 (Pobega 29, Nzola 65, 70); Parma 0 drew with Fiorentina 0.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund 2 (Reus 45, Haaland 83) lost to Bayern Munich 3 (Alaba 45+4, Lewandowski 48, Sane 80).