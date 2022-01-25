Euro Leagues | Late win brings Barca cheer

Saviour: de Jong, centre, gave Barcelona full points with a 87th minute strike.

ALAVES

25 January 2022 01:26 IST

AC Milan splits points with Juventus to slip to third spot; Bayern runs riot

A late strike by Frenkie de Jong earned Barcelona a 1-0 win at Alaves in LaLiga on Sunday and rescued three points for Xavi Hernandez’s men on another day of struggles against lowly sides.

Barcelona, which has already been eliminated from the Champions League and Copa del Rey, climbed to fifth in the standings with 35 points from 21 matches. It trails leader Real Madrid by 15 points, with a game in hand.

In Serie A, AC Milan was held to a 0-0 draw by Juventus at the San Siro, as it dropped to third in the table, four points behind the leader Inter Milan.

Advertising

Advertising

The results:

LaLiga: Granada 0 lost to Osasuna 2 (Garcia 64, Kike 89); Rayo Vallecano 0 lost to Athletic Bilbao 1 (Serrano 30); Real Sociedad 0 drew with Getafe 0; Alaves 0 lost to Barcelona 1 (de Jong 87).

Serie A: Cagliari 1 (Joao Pedro 47) drew with Fiorentina 1 (Sottil 75); Empoli 2 (Pinamonti 55, Bajrami 72) lost to Roma 4 (Abraham 24, 33, Oliveira 36, Zaniolo 37); Spezia 1 (Verde 69) bt Sampdoria 0; Torino 1 (Sanabria 16) drew with Sassuolo 1 (Raspadori 88); AC Milan 0 drew with Juventus 0.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 2 (Orban 76, Gvardiol 84) bt VfL Wolfsburg 0; Hertha Berlin 1 (Ekkelenkamp 80) lost to Bayern Munich 4 (Tolisso 25, Mueller 45, Sane 74, Gnabry 79).