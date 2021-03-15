Euro Leagues | Juventus rides on Ronaldo’s ‘perfect hat-trick’

Scores off a header, a right-footed penalty and a left-footer; Napoli stuns Milan; United stretches unbeaten run to 13 games

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a ‘perfect hat-trick’ inside 32 minutes as Juventus bounced back from its midweek Champions League exit by beating Cagliari 3-1 away in Serie A on Sunday.

The 36-year-old striker found the net with a header, a right-footed penalty and a left-foot shot and celebrated by pointing to his ear in an apparent response to recent criticism.

The Italian champion, which enjoyed a comfortable win despite Giovanni Simeone’s second-half strike for the host, is now third with 55 points, 10 behind leader Inter Milan with a game in hand.

AC Milan suffered a major blow to its title hopes as Matteo Politano’s second-half strike earned Napoli a 1-0 win to leave the host nine points behind leader Inter MIlan.

In the Premier League, Manchester United stretched its unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 games after a second-half own goal by West Ham United’s Craig Dawson gave it a 1-0 home win.

The result left United second on 57 points from 29 games, 14 behind Manchester City which has played a game more, while West Ham stays fifth on 48 points from 28 matches, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

United were twice denied by the woodwork and by a pair of fine saves from visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski but it ground out its victory as Dawson turned an inswinging Bruno Fernandes corner into his own net in the 53rd minute.

Sevilla posts win

Sevilla beat Real Betis 1-0 in the LaLiga to grab a first victory in five games in all competitions and cement its bid to finish in the top four.

Youssef En-Nesyri settled the city derby in the 27th minute.

The results:

Serie A: Cagliari 1 (Simeone 61) lost to Juventus 3 (Ronaldo 10, 25-pen, 32).

Bologna 3 (Barrow 27, Svanberg 41, Soriano 70) bt Sampdoria 1 (Quagliarella 37); AC Milan 0 lost to Napoli 1 (Politano 49).

Premier League: Arsenal 2 (Odegaard 44, Lacazette 64-pen) bt Tottenham 1 (Lamela 33); Manchester United 1 (Dawson 53-og) bt West Ham 0.

LaLiga: Celta Vigo 0 drew with Athletic Bilbao 0; Granada 1 (Sanchez 52) bt Real Sociedad 0.

Eibar 1 (Enrich 55) lost to Villarreal 3 (Gomez 1, Bacca 34, Pedraza 87); Sevilla 1 (En-Nesyri 27) bt Real Betis 0.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 1 (Forsberg 46) drew with Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Kamada 61); VfB Stuttgart 2 (Adams 15-og, Kalajdzic 64) bt Hoffenheim 0.