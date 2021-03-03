Euro Leagues | Juventus boosts 10th straight title hopes

Milan

03 March 2021 21:48 IST

City equals its club record of 28 games without losing

Juventus gave its hopes of a 10th straight Serie A title a timely boost as it beat struggling Spezia 3-0 on Tuesday to move within seven points of league leader Inter Milan.

Andrea Pirlo’s side was frustrated for long periods, but second-half goals from Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo clinched an important win.

Juventus sits three points behind second-placed AC Milan. The Turin giants have won the last nine Italian league titles, but have all to do to deny either of the two Milan clubs from ending that remarkable run.

Ronaldo’s feat

Ronaldo forward scored his 20th Serie A goal of the campaign when he scored the third for Juventus. He is the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to reach that figure for the 12th successive season.

In Manchester, Manchester City equalled its club record of 28 games unbeaten on Tuesday, hammering Wolverhampton 4-1 to open up a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League. City’s unbeaten run in all competitions equals its run from April to December 2017.

The results:

Premier League: Manchester City 4 (Dendoncker 15-og, Jesus 80, 90+3, Mahrez 90) bt Wolverhampton 1 (Coady 61)

Serie A: Juventus 3 (Morata 62, Chiesa 71, Ronaldo 89) bt Spezia 0.