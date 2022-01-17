Euro leagues | Harrison’s treble highlights Leeds’ win

Hit-man: Harrison, second from right, slots in his and Leeds’ second goal.

LONDON

17 January 2022 20:59 IST

Atalanta brings to an end Inter’s eight-match winning run

West Ham United squandered a chance to cement fourth spot in the Premier League as it lost 3-2 at home to Leeds United on Sunday with Jack Harrison scoring a hat-trick for the visitor.

After three successive wins, West Ham had the chance to open up a five-point gap between itself and fifth-placed Arsenal whose game at Tottenham Hotspur was postponed.

But Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, missing seven players through injury or suspension, had other ideas.

Advertising

Advertising

Harrison opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a curled finish but Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header in the 34th minute — his fourth goal in his last three games.

Harrison touched in after good work by Luke Ayling three minutes later to give Leeds the halftime lead.

When Pablo Fornals levelled again with a precise finish seven minutes after the break it seemed West Ham would go and win but Leeds responded in magnificent fashion. Harrison’s deft finish after dazzling play by Raphinha restored the lead.

The win lifted Leeds to 15th, nine points above the relegation zone.

Inter Milan dropped points in Serie A for the first time in more than two months as Atalanta held the league leader to an entertaining 0-0 draw on Sunday to end its eight-match winning run.

Inter moved two points clear in first place and extended its unbeaten league run to 13 matches, while Atalanta remain fourth, sandwiched one point behind Napoli and one ahead of Juventus.

The results:

Premier League: West Ham 2 (Bowen 34, Fornals 52) lost to Leeds 3 (Harrison 10, 37, 60).

Serie A: Sassuolo 2 (Scamacca 54, Defrel 67) lost to Verona 4 (Caprari 37, Barak 44, 57-pen, 90+4); Venezia 1 (Okereke 73) drew with Empoli 1 (Zurkowski 26); Roma 1 (Oliveira 33-pen) bt Cagliari 0; Atalanta 0 drew with Inter Milan 0.

Bundesliga: Augsburg 1 (Gregoritsch 38) drew with Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Kamada 22); Arminia Bielefeld 2 (Okugawa 8, Castro 83) drew with Greuther Fuerth 2 (Leweling 35, Nielsen 67).