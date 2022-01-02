Euro Leagues | Getafe stops Real Madrid’s run

Unal’s goal proves the difference

Getafe ended Real Madrid’s 15-game unbeaten streak, beating the LaLiga leader 1-0 on Sunday.

Striker Enes Unal got the host’s winner in the ninth minute, stealing the ball from Real defender Éder Militao near the goal and beating Thibaut Courtois.

Real came close to finding the equaliser in the 17th minute, but Luka Modric’s strike hit the crossbar. Eden Hazard and Marcelo came on as half-time substitutes but could not spark a comeback.

Real’s previous loss came on Oct. 3 when it fell 2-1 at Espanyol. Since then, it had won 13 and drawn two across all competitions. Carlo Ancelotti had steered Real to wins over Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Inter Milan during its unbeaten run.

Important results: LaLiga: Getafe 1 (Unal 9) bt Real Madrid 0.

Premier League: Brentford 2 (Wissa 42, Roerslev 83) bt Aston Villa 1 (Ings 16); Everton 2 (Gordon 53 & 76) lost to Brighton 3 (Mac Allister 3 & 71, Burn 21).