Euro Leagues | Everton boosts itstop-four bid

03 March 2021 01:45 IST

Real lucky to escape with a draw against Sociedad

Everton boosted its bid to earn a top-four finish in the Premier League as Richarlison sealed a 1-0 win against struggling Southampton on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side won for the first time in six home league games thanks to Richarlison’s early goal.

Everton’s last success at Goodison Park had come against Arsenal just before Christmas, but ending a run of three consecutive home league defeats lifted it to within two points of fourth-placed West Ham.

The seventh-placed Toffees have a game in hand on West Ham, as well as Liverpool and Chelsea, who occupy the places directly above them.

Fresh from beating Liverpool 2-0 to secure its first victory over its Merseyside rivals at Anfield since 1999, Everton is firmly in contention to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.

After leading the top flight in November for the first time since 1988, Southampton has gone into a dramatic decline that leaves it just seven points above the relegation zone.

Real Madrid’s chances of chasing down LaLiga leader Atletico Madrid were dealt a blow on Monday as it needed a late Vinicius Junior equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad.

It could have been worse for Zinedine Zidane’s side, with Vinicius’ finish in the 89th minute preventing what would have been a damaging defeat after a weekend in which both Atletico and Barcelona had won.

Atletico’s victory over Villarreal on Sunday put it six points clear of Real Madrid, an advantage that is now five ahead of next week’s Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atletico also has a game in hand.

The result ends Real Madrid’s run of five consecutive wins while Portu’s brilliant header for Real Sociedad early in the second half was also the first goal conceded by the reigning champion in five games.

The results: Premier League: Everton 1 (Richarlison 9) bt Southampton 0.

LaLiga: Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius Jr. 89) drew with Real Sociedad 1 (Portu 55).