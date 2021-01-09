Euro Leagues | Bayern squanders lead to lose at Gladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach battled back from two goals down to stun champion Bayern Munich 3-2 on Friday, with a double from Jonas Hofmann and another from Florian Neuhaus.
Gladbach pressed high from the start but it was Bayern who went ahead with Robert Lewandowski’s 20th minute penalty for his 20th goal of the campaign.
After Leon Goretzka drilled in its second goal six minutes later, Bayern’s defensive weaknesses this season were exposed once more, with Hofmann beating defenders to complete two quick breaks in the 36th and in first half stoppage time, leaving the champion dazed.
A sensational shot from Neuhaus four minutes after the restart completed the host’s turnaround. It was Bayern’s second league defeat of the season.
In LaLiga, Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick as it beat Real Sociedad 3-2 in a thriller after a chaotic start saw four goals in 10 minutes on Saturday.
The results:
LaLiga: Sevilla 3 (En-Nesyri 4, 7, 46) bt Real Sociedad 2 (Carlos 5-o.g., Isak 14); Friday: Celta Vigo 0 lost to Villarreal 4 (Gerard 5, Moises 14, Parejo 19, Nino 31).
Serie A: Benevento 1 (Sau 50) lost to Atalanta 4 (Ilicic 30, Toloi 69, Zapata 71, Muriel 86)
Bundesliga: Friday: Borussia Monchengladbach 3 (Hofmann 36, 45, Neuhaus 49) bt Bayern Munich 2 (Lewandowski 20-pen, Goretzka 26).
