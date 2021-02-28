Euro Leagues | Arsenal shoots down Leicester’s hopes

Bale leads Tottenham to rout over Burnley

Arsenal delivered a hammer blow to Leicester’s faint hopes of winning the Premier League with an impressive fightback to win 3-1 on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell behind to Youri Tielemans’ early goal at the King Power Stadium. It had lost nine of 11 league games when it conceded the opening goal.

But David Luiz equalised and Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty gave the Gunners the lead just before half-time.

Nicolas Pepe’s second half goal sealed

This was Arsenal’s second win in its last six league games.

The north Londoners’ stirring escape act left Leicester is in third place, trailing leader Manchester City by 13 points with 12 games remaining.

Later Gareth Bale, in a rare start for Tottenham, slotted in two as the host ran out a 4-0 winner over Burnley. Also on the scoresheet were Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

In Serie A, Atalanta put behind its Champions League defeat to Real Madrid midweek with a 2-0 win at Sampdoria to move up to fourth.

Ruslan Malinovskiy broke through five minutes before the break with Robin Gosens adding a second with 20 minutes to go in Genoa.

A last-gasp Alexander Sorloth goal sealed RB Leipzig’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday and kept the hosts in the thick of the Bundesliga title race.

Leipzig fought back with second-half goals by Christopher Nkunku and Yussuf Poulsen before Sorloth’s winning header in the 93rd minute after Gladbach led 2-0 at half-time thanks to strikes by Marcus Thuram and Jonas Hofmann.

The victory keeps second-placed Leipzig two points behind leader Bayern Munich.

The results:

Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 drew with Fulham 0; Leicester 1 (Tielemans 7) lost to Arsenal 3 (Luiz 39, Lacazette 45-pen, Pepe 52); Tottenham 4 (Bale 2, 55, Kane 15, Moura 31) bt Burnley 0.

Serie A: Sampdoria 0 lost to Atalanta 2 (Malinovskiy 40, Gosens 70).

Bundesliga: Union Berlin 1 (Kruse 9-pen) drew with Hoffenheim 1 (Schlotterbeck 29-og).

Saturday: Premier League: Leeds 0 lost to Aston Villa 1 (El Ghazi 5); Newcastle 1 (Lascelles 52) drew with Wolves 1 (Neves 73).

LaLiga: Alaves 0 lost to Osasuna 1 (Barja 77); Getafe 3 (Arambarri 39, Mata 55, Alena 87) bt Valencia 0.

Serie A: Bologna 2 (Mbaye 19, Sansone 64) bt Lazio 0; Hellas Verona 1 (Barak 77) drew with Juventus 1 (Ronaldo 49).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 3 (Nkunku 57, Poulsen 66, Sorloth 90+3) bt Borussia M’gladbach 2 (Hofmann 6, Thuram 19).