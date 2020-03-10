Euro League | Leicester blanks Aston Villa

London

10 March 2020 21:59 IST

Vardy ends goal drought to become the league’s top-scorer

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy ended his long scoring drought with two goals after coming off the bench as it returned to winning ways with a 4-0 drubbing of Premier League struggler Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Leicester’s goal-machine Vardy had not found the net since December but converted a penalty just past the hour to double Leicester’s lead shortly after replacing Kelechi Iheanacho.

Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring before half-time after a dreadful misjudgement by Villa ’keeper Pepe Reina.

Vardy struck again after 79 minutes to take his league tally to 19 goals for the season before Barnes claimed his second.

It was the Foxes first win in five league games, ending a slump that had put its top-four place and hopes of qualifying for Champions League football next season in peril.

Caputo shines

Francesco Caputo scored a double as Sassuolo beat Brescia 3-0 on Monday in a match which could be the last in Serie A for a month because of the coronavirus epidemic. In an empty Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Caputo opened the scoring just before half time off a Gregoire Defrel cross. He added a second on the hour to bring his tally this season to 13 goals.

The results: Premier League: Leicester 4 (Barnes 40, 85, Vardy 63-pen, 79) bt Aston Villa 0.

Serie A: Sassuolo 3 (Caputo 45, 61, Boga 75) bt Brescia 0.