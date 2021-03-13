Euro League | Chelsea frustrated by Leeds

Upended: Chelsea’s Timo Werner is tackled by Leeds United’s Ezgjan Alioski.

Leeds

13 March 2021 22:06 IST

Bayern Munich in cruise control against Werder Bremen

Chelsea missed a chance to cement its place in the Premier League’s top four as Leeds held it to a frustrating 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side had plenty of chances but couldn’t deliver the knockout blow in a hard-fought clash at Elland Road.

The Blues remain in fourth place and fifth-placed West Ham is just three points behind with two games in hand.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-1 win away to Werder Bremen.

Tuchel is now unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.

With clean sheets in its last five games, Chelsea have conceded only two goals in that period.

However, its goal-scoring issues under Tuchel resurfaced as opportunities came and went in the Yorkshire rain.

The results: Premier League: Leeds 0 drew with Chelsea 0.

LaLiga: Alavez 1 (Joselu 36-pen) drew with Cadiz 1 (Fernandez 84-pen).

Serie A: Sassuolo 3 (Locatelli 4, Duricic 51, Traore 81) bt Verona 2 (Lazovic 43, Dimarco 79).

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg 5 (Mustafi 31-og, Weghorst 51, Baku 58, Brekalo 64, Philipp 79) bt Schalke 0; Werder Bremen 1 (Fulkrug 85) lost to Bayern Munich 3 (Goretzka 22, Gnabry 35, Lewandowski 67); Union Berlin 2 (Kruse 48-pen, Trimmel 67) bt Cologne 1 (Duda 45+2); Mainz 1 (Qualson 84) bt Freiburg 0.

Friday: Premier League: Newcastle 1 (Lascelles 90+4) drew with Aston Villa 1 (Clark 86-og).

LaLiga: Levante 1 (Roger 18) bt Valencia 0.

Serie A: Lazio 3 (Milinkovic-Savic 14, Luis Alberto 39, Caicedo 84) bt Crotone 2 (Nwankano 29, 50-pen); Atalanta 3 (Pasalic 53, 72 Muriel 55) bt Spezia 1 (Piccoli 81).

Bundesliga: Augsburg 3 (Vargas 52, Richter 76, Hahn 89) bt Borussia M’Gladbach 1 (Neuhaus 68).